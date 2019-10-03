Arcosa (ACA) to pay $0.05 on Oct 31, 2019; Eastern Co Has 1.75 Sentiment

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) is expected to pay $0.05 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:ACA) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Arcosa Inc’s current price of $33.43 translates into 0.15% yield. Arcosa Inc’s dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Sep 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.43. About 302,089 shares traded. Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eastern Co (EML) investors sentiment decreased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.25, from 2 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 21 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 12 sold and reduced positions in Eastern Co. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 3.50 million shares, down from 5.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Eastern Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 11 Increased: 16 New Position: 5.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $191,577 activity.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 5.43% of its portfolio in The Eastern Company for 357,001 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 360,431 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zpr Investment Management has 0.51% invested in the company for 8,949 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.36% in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 18,846 shares.

The Eastern Company manufactures and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $142.51 million. The companyÂ’s Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint locks, slam and draw latches, dead bolt latches, compression latches, cam-type vehicular locks, hinges, tool box locks, light-weight sleeper boxes, school bus door closure hardware, and vents for Class 8 trucks. It has a 12.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in tractor-trailer trucks, moving vans, off-road construction and farming equipment, school buses, military vehicles, recreational boats, pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and fire and rescue vehicles.

Arcosa, Inc. manufactures and sells infrastructure-related services and products for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. It operates through three divisions: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. It has a 18.3 P/E ratio. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.