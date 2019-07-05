Arcosa (ACA) to pay $0.05 on Jul 31, 2019; Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dril-Quip had 5 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital initiated Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. See Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $44 Initiate

20/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/01/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) is expected to pay $0.05 on Jul 31, 2019. (NYSE:ACA) shareholders before Jul 12, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Arcosa Inc’s current price of $36.39 translates into 0.14% yield. Arcosa Inc’s dividend has Jul 15, 2019 as record date. May 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.93% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 218,332 shares traded. Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It operates through three divisions: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products.

The stock increased 0.95% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.66. About 158,218 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 3.63% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Dril-Quip, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 0.01% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Pathstone Family Office reported 53 shares. 957,321 are owned by Northern Corporation. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc reported 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). 32,797 were reported by Stifel Corp. Renaissance Technologies Lc has invested 0.01% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). 42,295 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Heartland Advsr Inc holds 295,539 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 42,153 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 0% or 11,972 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 109,342 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd holds 292,339 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

More notable recent Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dril-Quip, Inc. To Present at 2019 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dril-Quip Announces Management Changes NYSE:DRQ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

More notable recent Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) news were published by: Nytimes.com which released: “Covering Pre-existing Conditions Isnâ€™t Enough – New York Times” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fannie, Freddie closer to private ownership – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Auto sector skids after China tariff shot – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acacia shareholders push back against Barrick’s takeover offer – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trump administration ends auto fuel efficiency talks with California – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.