Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Both Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) are Restaurants companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 7 0.48 N/A 0.18 43.68 The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 3 0.88 N/A 0.13 24.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.00% 35.3% 6.1%

Risk and Volatility

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. From a competition point of view, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has a 0.64 beta which is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 42.54% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. with average target price of $9.75. Competitively The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has an average target price of $4, with potential upside of 42.35%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.1% and 30.7% respectively. About 5.59% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has 23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. -0.5% 8.46% 16.06% -11.17% 13.57% 0.63% The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.97% -2.5% -15.9% -3.12% 22.35% 1.63%

For the past year Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Summary

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated and franchised 2,156 McDonaldÂ’s branded restaurants. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.