Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

This is a contrast between Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) and Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 7 0.46 N/A 0.18 43.68 Domino’s Pizza Inc. 262 2.67 N/A 8.97 27.25

Table 1 highlights Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Domino’s Pizza Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Domino’s Pizza Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Domino’s Pizza Inc. 0.00% -12.8% 36.7%

Volatility and Risk

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s 0.46 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Domino’s Pizza Inc. 0 4 6 2.60

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $9.75, while its potential upside is 47.50%. Meanwhile, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s average price target is $286.7, while its potential upside is 26.39%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Domino’s Pizza Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.1% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.3% of Domino’s Pizza Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.59% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. -0.5% 8.46% 16.06% -11.17% 13.57% 0.63% Domino’s Pizza Inc. -6.74% -9.8% -9.92% -11.74% -4.63% -1.4%

For the past year Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Domino’s Pizza Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated and franchised 2,156 McDonaldÂ’s branded restaurants. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, Supply Chain, and International Franchise. The company offers pizzas under the DominoÂ’s Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised DominoÂ’s Pizza stores. As of April 12, 2017, it operated approximately 14,000 stores in 85 international markets. DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.