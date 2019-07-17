Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Reaches $8.09 After 3.00% Up Move; WSP GLOBAL COMMON SHARES CANADA (WSPOF) Shorts Raised By 12.13%

WSP GLOBAL INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had an increase of 12.13% in short interest. WSPOF’s SI was 445,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.13% from 397,300 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 1485 days are for WSP GLOBAL INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:WSPOF)’s short sellers to cover WSPOF’s short positions. It closed at $57.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 344,471 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has declined 16.77% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33cThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.65 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $8.33 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ARCO worth $49.41 million more.

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Arcos Dorados Expands its Sustainable Beef Program in Brazil – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. It has a 34.57 P/E ratio. Virgin Islands of St.