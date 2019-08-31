Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) and Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Contrasting side by side

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) and Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC), both competing one another are Restaurants companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 7 0.46 N/A 0.18 43.68 Yum China Holdings Inc. 43 1.95 N/A 1.55 29.45

Table 1 highlights Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Yum China Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Yum China Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Yum China Holdings Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 12.4%

Analyst Ratings

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Yum China Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 47.50% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $9.75. Competitively the consensus price target of Yum China Holdings Inc. is $48.3, which is potential 6.32% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Yum China Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.1% and 82% respectively. Insiders held 5.59% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Yum China Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. -0.5% 8.46% 16.06% -11.17% 13.57% 0.63% Yum China Holdings Inc. 2.48% -1.26% -0.02% 26.78% 26.21% 35.7%

For the past year Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Yum China Holdings Inc.

Summary

Yum China Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated and franchised 2,156 McDonaldÂ’s branded restaurants. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in China. The company operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining segments. It operates approximately 7,500 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities. It holds right to operate and sub-license the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands in China, as well as owns the East Dawning and Little Sheep concepts. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.