Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) and Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Comparing side by side

Both Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) and Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 8 0.56 N/A 0.18 36.86 Waitr Holdings Inc. 10 3.71 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and Waitr Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 2.3% Waitr Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Waitr Holdings Inc. is 16.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 16.1. Waitr Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and Waitr Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Waitr Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 19.19% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $9.75. Waitr Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus price target and a 155.91% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Waitr Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and Waitr Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.8% and 40.2%. Insiders owned roughly 5.59% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.3% of Waitr Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. -6.79% -8.51% -23.67% -10.04% -16.77% -18.35% Waitr Holdings Inc. -10.35% -26% -32.78% -24.84% -19.41% -27%

For the past year Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was less bearish than Waitr Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. beats Waitr Holdings Inc.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated and franchised 2,156 McDonaldÂ’s branded restaurants. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.