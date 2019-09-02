Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A). The two are both Restaurants companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 7 0.46 N/A 0.18 43.68 Biglari Holdings Inc. 607 0.37 N/A 89.51 5.11

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc. Biglari Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Biglari Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 47.50% at a $9.75 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.59% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. -0.5% 8.46% 16.06% -11.17% 13.57% 0.63% Biglari Holdings Inc. -7.77% -13.86% -37.99% -25.08% -53.07% -22.24%

For the past year Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Biglari Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. beats Biglari Holdings Inc.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated and franchised 2,156 McDonaldÂ’s branded restaurants. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.