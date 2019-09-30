Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Valuation Rose While Black Creek Investment Management Increased by $350,000 Its Holding; Crown Holdings (CCK) Holder Sankaty Advisors Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 20,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 69,908 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, down from 90,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $65.93. About 205,627 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 285,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, up from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 103,482 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust Com owns 18,169 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Atria Ltd Company owns 3,725 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.2% or 8,370 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 15,125 shares. Ls Advisors Lc owns 2,876 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 81 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 95 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability invested 2.63% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Victory Capital Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 493,706 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 644,144 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim reported 8,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Brandywine Glob Investment Lc has 0.72% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 1.72M shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd holds 89,450 shares. Macquarie Gp stated it has 3,700 shares.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77M for 10.50 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 836,857 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 216,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81M shares, and cut its stake in Banco Santander Mexico S A.