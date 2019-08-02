Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) to pay $0.03 on Aug 14, 2019; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Increased By $504,987 Its Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stake

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) is expected to pay $0.03 on Aug 14, 2019. (NYSE:ARCO) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc’s current price of $8.00 translates into 0.38% yield. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Mar 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 617,033 shares traded or 29.17% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q Rev $896.9M; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 5.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc acquired 3,633 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 71,064 shares with $9.93 million value, up from 67,431 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $343.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 7.25 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Barclays Capital initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $140 target. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $155 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) stake by 5,246 shares to 41,975 valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) stake by 9,029 shares and now owns 66,023 shares. Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A also bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Isnâ€™t a Buyâ€¦ Yet – Investorplace.com” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Logan Capital Inc owns 77,857 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.92% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 1.07M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 3.64M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% stake. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 82,029 shares. Hartwell J M Lp stated it has 31,661 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mgmt invested in 2.55% or 2,000 shares. Clean Yield Grp, Vermont-based fund reported 58,417 shares. Marco Invest Management Limited Liability owns 29,930 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hrt Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,878 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc, California-based fund reported 2.07M shares. Covington Mngmt has 1.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Among 2 analysts covering Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Arcos Dorados Holdings has $1100 highest and $8.5000 lowest target. $9.75’s average target is 21.88% above currents $8 stock price. Arcos Dorados Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bradesco Corretora on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform”.

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Modest gains in restaurant sector after powerhouse reports – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.