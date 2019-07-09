Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) to pay $0.03 on Aug 14, 2019; Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Has 0.81 Sentiment

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc (FFC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 21 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 26 reduced and sold their stakes in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 4.43 million shares, down from 4.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 21 Increased: 13 New Position: 8.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 122,837 shares traded or 5.71% up from the average. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) has risen 4.56% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.13% the S&P500.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The company has market cap of $879.77 million. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. for 368,074 shares. Family Firm Inc. owns 90,201 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Covington Capital Management has 0.49% invested in the company for 415,407 shares. The Michigan-based Robinson Capital Management Llc has invested 0.49% in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 29,025 shares.

