Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) to pay $0.03 on Aug 14, 2019; Daruma Capital Management Raised Its Mobile Mini (MINI) Position

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) is expected to pay $0.03 on Aug 14, 2019. (NYSE:ARCO) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc’s current price of $8.18 translates into 0.37% yield. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Mar 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 570,516 shares traded or 19.13% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has declined 16.77% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) stake by 5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daruma Capital Management Llc acquired 32,624 shares as Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)’s stock declined 7.30%. The Daruma Capital Management Llc holds 685,306 shares with $23.26M value, up from 652,682 last quarter. Mobile Mini Inc now has $1.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.43. About 330,175 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 25.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St. It has a 34.96 P/E ratio. Croix and St.

Among 2 analysts covering Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Arcos Dorados Holdings has $1100 highest and $8.5000 lowest target. $9.75’s average target is 19.19% above currents $8.18 stock price. Arcos Dorados Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Bradesco Corretora.

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) stake by 30,633 shares to 158,846 valued at $30.50 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI) stake by 608,535 shares and now owns 314,491 shares. Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) was reduced too.

