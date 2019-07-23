Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) to pay $0.03 on Aug 14, 2019; Copa Holdings S.A. Copa Holdings S.A. Class A CO (CPA) SI Decreased By 9.47%

Copa Holdings S.A. Copa Holdings S.A. Class A CO (NYSE:CPA) had a decrease of 9.47% in short interest. CPA’s SI was 1.32 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.47% from 1.45 million shares previously. With 389,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Copa Holdings S.A. Copa Holdings S.A. Class A CO (NYSE:CPA)’s short sellers to cover CPA’s short positions. The SI to Copa Holdings S.A. Copa Holdings S.A. Class A CO’s float is 4.19%. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $102.71. About 357,676 shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has declined 18.11% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N APRIL LOAD FACTOR 81.9 PCT, FLAT VS APRIL 2017; 20/03/2018 – Minor League Baseball Unveils On-Field Brands for “Copa de la Diversión”; 13/03/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For February 2018; 27/04/2018 – PANAMA’S COPA AIRLINES PLANS TO RESTART FLIGHTS TO VENEZUELA NEXT WEEK – EXECUTIVE; 08/03/2018 Copa Holdings Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – QTRLY OPERATING COST PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE INCREASED 5.6%; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR FOR QUARTER INCREASED 1.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 83.0%; 05/04/2018 – Venezuela halts commercial ties with Panama, suspends Copa flights; 06/04/2018 – Venezuela hurts its own with Copa airline suspension -Panama’s Varela

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) is expected to pay $0.03 on Aug 14, 2019. (NYSE:ARCO) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc’s current price of $7.84 translates into 0.38% yield. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Mar 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 227,141 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has declined 16.77% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Arcos Dorados Expands its Sustainable Beef Program in Brazil – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St. It has a 33.5 P/E ratio. Croix and St.

More notable recent Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Copa Holdings, S.A.â€™s (NYSE:CPA) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, Azul, and Copa Holdings Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Should Know About Copa Holdings, S.A.’s (NYSE:CPA) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Copa Holdings had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Sell”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 15 by Stifel Nicolaus.