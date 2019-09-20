Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Stock Price Rose While International Value Advisers Lowered by $2.44 Million Its Holding; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowered Stake in Stifel Finl (SF) as Valuation Rose

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 348,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The hedge fund held 7.18M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.25M, down from 7.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. It closed at $6.6 lastly. It is up 13.57% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 18,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 103,369 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11M, down from 121,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 288,544 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners

Analysts await Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.12 per share. ARCO’s profit will be $16.33 million for 20.63 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SF’s profit will be $100.20 million for 9.99 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Stifel Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.