Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Stake Held by Inca Investments Llc; Cubic Asset Management Has Decreased Its Allstate (ALL) Holding by $358,046

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 5.42M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.86M, up from 4.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 142,469 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 3,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 81,794 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, down from 85,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $103.21. About 1.16 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 704,262 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $54.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 303,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 827,058 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF).

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. (ARCO) CEO Marcelo Rabach on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move – Seeking Alpha” published on March 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Modest gains in restaurant sector after powerhouse reports – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

