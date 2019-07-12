Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Stake Boosted by Inca Investments Llc; Rothschild Investment Has Trimmed Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Position by $880,880 as Stock Price Declined

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.42 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.86 million, up from 4.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.28. About 1.08M shares traded or 124.13% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has declined 16.77% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q Rev $896.9M; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 3,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, down from 33,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $216.94. About 785,745 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 704,262 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $54.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF) by 270,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,312 shares, and cut its stake in Loma Negra Corp.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10B and $852.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Emerg Mkt (EEM) by 38,250 shares to 46,120 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $18.74 million activity. Shares for $1.87M were sold by BONVANIE RENE on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $8.65 million was made by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D on Friday, February 1. Klarich Lee had sold 7,500 shares worth $1.68M.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $26.27M for 200.87 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 300 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 40,164 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability holds 4.48M shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. 1,146 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Limited Liability Com. Natixis has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cookson Peirce And Com Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Bluestein R H & has 2.27% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 170,989 shares. Coastline Trust reported 2,475 shares. Andra Ap owns 14,300 shares. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Llc owns 2.56% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 46,213 shares. Old Natl Natl Bank In holds 1,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Valley Advisers owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Firsthand Cap holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 20,000 shares. Sands Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 1.39M shares. Axa owns 364,184 shares.