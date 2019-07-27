Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Shareholder International Value Advisers Has Lowered Its Holding; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Share Value Rose While Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Position

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 89.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 123,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,929 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 137,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $152.51. About 540,841 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.53M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.96M, down from 9.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 381,481 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has declined 16.77% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Opportunity In Arcos Dorados – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Stock Lost 19% Last Month – Motley Fool” published on June 13, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Arcos Dorados Announces Key Management Changes – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant sales bounce back in May – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Management Company owns 17,934 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 22,804 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. United Automobile Association holds 113,323 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.05% or 8,555 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Echo Street Limited Liability Co holds 130,264 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww accumulated 12,026 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Company stated it has 2.51% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Newfocus Finance Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 1,641 shares. 67,516 are owned by Granite Invest Prtnrs Limited Com. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 56,210 shares. Bp Plc invested in 0.17% or 33,000 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund accumulated 3,251 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.39% or 513,680 shares in its portfolio.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 4,412 shares to 50,432 shares, valued at $14.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 115,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWM).

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67 million for 34.35 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.