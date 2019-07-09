Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Shareholder International Value Advisers Has Decreased Stake as Stock Declined; Group One Trading LP Has Trimmed Its Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Position by $517,525; Share Value Declined

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 20,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,784 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 96,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.07. About 701,909 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.53 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.96M, down from 9.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 310,591 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has declined 16.77% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.85 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $113.58M for 11.90 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.92% negative EPS growth.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc (Call) by 62,800 shares to 107,400 shares, valued at $7.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (Put) by 85,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc (Call).