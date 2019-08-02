Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Shareholder Carmignac Gestion Has Raised Its Holding; Shareholder Boyar Asset Management Has Upped Legg Mason (LM) Holding

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 22.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 175,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 967,376 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, up from 791,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 162,497 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 841,895 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Raises Quarter Dividend to 34c; 22/03/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated MLP Update Is Now Available; 10/04/2018 – LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Middle Markets Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 20/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of January 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Month of May 2018; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Cash Position Was $736.1 Million at March 31; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Supervielle Sa by 200,222 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 513,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,567 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 4,072 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 31,600 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Incorporated invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Voya Mngmt Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 16,686 shares. Menta Lc stated it has 39,838 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Dupont Management invested 0.04% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 298,028 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One Ltd invested in 0% or 13,105 shares. Virginia-based Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Moors And Cabot accumulated 25,430 shares. Grp One Trading LP invested in 26,798 shares or 0% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 30,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 0.04% or 545,545 shares.

