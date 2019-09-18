Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Shareholder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Upped Stake; Emcor Group (EME) Holder Kirr Marbach & Company Has Cut Its Stake

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (EME) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 4,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 186,663 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.45M, down from 191,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Emcor Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $86.1. About 115,455 shares traded. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 10.95% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 09/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 425 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 Rev $7.6B-$7.7B; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Net $55.7M; 06/03/2018 CEO Guzzi Gifts 350 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Rev $1.9B; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS 94c; 16/05/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CFO Pompa Gifts 600 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP – MAINTAINS ITS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $7.6 BLN TO $7.7 BLN AND FY18 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GUIDANCE OF $4.10 TO $4.70; 05/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 21.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 49,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 286,770 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, up from 236,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.65. About 58,776 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold EME shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 50.51 million shares or 0.72% less from 50.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.06% stake. 31 are owned by Cwm Ltd Com. Pnc Financial Ser Gru reported 7,268 shares stake. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 20,586 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Co owns 6,191 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. King Luther Mgmt Corp invested 0.03% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc reported 559,645 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.04% or 9,700 shares. Johnson Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) for 253 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Research has 0.01% invested in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 146,737 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dupont Mgmt holds 0.12% or 60,209 shares in its portfolio. York Cap Mgmt Advisors holds 1.18M shares or 4.23% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset invested in 140,106 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Analysts await EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. EME’s profit will be $79.15M for 15.27 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.49 actual EPS reported by EMCOR Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.37% negative EPS growth.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $54.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 563,953 shares to 4.26 million shares, valued at $240.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp by 469,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28M shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

