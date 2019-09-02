Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Position Maintained by Inca Investments Llc; Private Capital Management Lowered Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Holding by $397,680; Valuation Declined

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 5.42 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.86M, up from 4.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 835,462 shares traded or 105.68% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q Rev $896.9M; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 16,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The institutional investor held 321,171 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73M, down from 337,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 180,254 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $25.82 million for 10.30 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 981,474 shares to 991,474 shares, valued at $13.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Northwest Bancorp by 53,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartfinancial Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 6,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alphaone Svcs Lc stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Endeavour Capital Advsr stated it has 1.17 million shares or 4.95% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 104,236 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 20,044 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0% or 30,885 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 69,673 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0% or 23,812 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 853,017 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Invesco has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Clover Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 110,400 shares or 4.71% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 8,558 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 16,655 were accumulated by Foundry Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 303,733 shares to 827,058 shares, valued at $42.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 704,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA).

