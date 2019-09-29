Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Market Valuation Rose While Black Creek Investment Management Boosted by $350,000 Its Stake; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined, Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Trimmed Stake

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 270,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.19 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 17/05/2018 – FOCUS-Takeda CEO prescribes surgical R&D cuts after $62 bln Shire deal; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 285,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, up from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 162,786 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q Rev $896.9M; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 54,500 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $124.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 987,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.70M shares, and cut its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

