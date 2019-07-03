Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Holder Carmignac Gestion Has Upped Holding by $1.23 Million; Proofpoint (PFPT) Holder Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Decreased Its Position by $4.15 Million as Stock Value Rose

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 22.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 175,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 967,376 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, up from 791,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.52. About 256,746 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has declined 16.77% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q Rev $896.9M; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 34,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 78,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $125.29. About 1.09M shares traded or 107.75% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 48.72% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.45 million activity. The insider Knight David sold $152,148. Herren Richard Scott also sold $374,400 worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 7,233 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 98,696 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 1.56M shares. Gam Ag reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 25 shares. 45,000 were reported by Weiss Multi. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 42,148 shares. Products Prtn Llc, a New York-based fund reported 69,300 shares. Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 758,462 shares. Dupont Mgmt has 2,157 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Gru Inc owns 2,087 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 36,959 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 79,601 shares. First Mercantile Company invested in 255 shares.

