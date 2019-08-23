Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Holder Bluemountain Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $472,255 as Stock Price Rose; Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Stock Price Declined While Kempen Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $2.00 Million

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 139% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 67,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The hedge fund held 116,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $832,000, up from 48,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 164,677 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 23,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 117,979 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01M, down from 141,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $77.42. About 2.19 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Air Shutdown at Texas City Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refinery Throughput Capacity Utilization 94%; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarts hydrocracker; 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “XPO Logistics Extends UK Partnership with Arco – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 52,456 shares to 18,158 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 280,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,865 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). United Ser Automobile Association invested in 0.18% or 846,390 shares. First Manhattan Company invested in 0% or 453 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments accumulated 0.02% or 1,350 shares. 5,352 were accumulated by National Asset Mgmt Inc. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited accumulated 45,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 24,415 shares. Principal Finance Gp has invested 0.08% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Huntington National Bank has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Summit Securities Group Lc holds 7,300 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Intact Inv Management owns 2,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Gru accumulated 35 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 68,795 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. 28,455 were accumulated by Spectrum Mgmt Gp Inc. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa owns 0.12% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 168,129 shares.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New Com by 99,489 shares to 229,160 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com (NYSE:AEL) by 161,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Jabil Inc Com (NYSE:JBL).