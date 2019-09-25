Arcos Dorados Hldgs. (ARCO) Stake Maintained by Auxier Asset Management; Tekla Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Clovis Oncology (CLVS) as Shares Declined

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. (ARCO) by 25.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 43,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 214,520 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 170,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 144,930 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q Rev $896.9M; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 37,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 37,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $561,000, down from 75,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $4.155. About 1.31 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 08/03/2018 – CLVS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH DOSAGE STRENGTH; 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca Tablets; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED RUBRACA TABLETS FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH CERTAIN TYPES OF RECURRENT CANCER

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) First Quarter 2019 Conference Call – Business Wire” on April 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call – Business Wire” published on October 25, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: AbbVie, Kraft Heinz And More – Benzinga” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. (ARCO) CEO Marcelo Rabach on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Brazilian Stocks to Buy as the Emerging Market Pauses – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $501.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,900 shares to 93,905 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $279,576 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold CLVS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.75% less from 48.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Co Na stated it has 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). 336 are held by Daiwa Grp. Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Liability has 1.03 million shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Us Bancshares De owns 10,991 shares. Hamilton Lane Advsr invested in 13,929 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 374,702 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated owns 39,047 shares. 4.58M are held by Vanguard Grp. Ameritas Invest Prns owns 3,967 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Bourgeon Cap Ltd Llc holds 12,500 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 473,111 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) invested in 600 shares or 0% of the stock. Orbimed Advsrs Limited Com holds 1.91 million shares or 0.44% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.82 earnings per share, down 6.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $-1.71 per share. After $-2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.82% EPS growth.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 6,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $935,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Anaptysbio Inc..