Arcos Dorados Hldgs. (ARCO) Share Price Rose While Auxier Asset Management Upped Its Holding; Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Shareholder Herald Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Stake

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. (ARCO) by 25.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 43,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 214,520 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 170,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 83,801 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 60.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 377,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 241,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.34M, down from 619,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $498.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 230,545 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08 million and $501.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 8,600 shares to 17,050 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Arcos Dorados Stock Has Taken a 30% Haircut in the First Half of 2018 – Motley Fool” on June 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arcos Dorados Holdings declares $0.11 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Bit by Bit, Arcos Dorados Is Improving Its Profitability – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Brazilian Stocks to Buy as the Emerging Market Pauses – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold WIFI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 28.39% less from 57.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). 195,072 are owned by Parametric Port Assoc Limited Co. Charles Schwab Inv Inc reported 253,443 shares. Fifth Third State Bank reported 2,320 shares. First Republic Investment reported 14,618 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). First LP reported 17,366 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 91,283 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% or 79,350 shares in its portfolio. Ftb, a Tennessee-based fund reported 65 shares. Art Advsr Lc invested in 0.02% or 21,981 shares. Moreover, Tudor Et Al has 0.03% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 51,399 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 18,150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Group Inc has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 27,634 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 14,665 shares.

Analysts await Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share.

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Google updating Wifi router – report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NETGEAR Introduces 4 New Wi-Fi 6 Routers to Meet Demands – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iridium Communications Just Added Another High-Value Partner – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boingo Wireless: A Growth Stock To Buy On Mobile Data Growth And 5G Adoption – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.