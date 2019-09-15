Arconic Inc. (ARNC) Reaches $27.09 52-Week High; Legacy Vulcan (VMC) Sentiment Is 1.11

The stock of Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) hit a new 52-week high and has $28.72 target or 6.00% above today’s $27.09 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $11.93 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $28.72 price target is reached, the company will be worth $715.50 million more. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.09. About 2.44M shares traded. Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) has risen 20.04% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ARNC News: 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC 1Q EPS 29C; 30/04/2018 – Arconic Sees FY Adj EPS $1.17-Adj EPS $1.27; 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 30/04/2018 – New York-based Arconic said it now expects full-year profit of $1.17 to $1.27 per share, down from its previous forecast of $1.45 to $1.55; 07/03/2018 – Arconic Completes Early Redemption of 5.72% Notes Due 2019; 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC CEO SEES `GREAT OPPORTUNITIES AHEAD OF US’; 30/04/2018 – Arconic Slashes Earnings Forecast as Aluminum Prices Increase; 30/04/2018 – Arconic Sees FY Rev $13.7B-$14B; 30/04/2018 – VIRGINIA GOV. RALPH NORTHAM COMMENTS ON ARCONIC RELOCATION; 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.17 TO $1.27, SAW $1.45 TO $1.55

Legacy Vulcan Corp (VMC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 218 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 197 sold and trimmed holdings in Legacy Vulcan Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 122.53 million shares, up from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Legacy Vulcan Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 8 to 5 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 162 Increased: 150 New Position: 68.

Narwhal Capital Management holds 6.21% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company for 218,511 shares. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd owns 2.03 million shares or 4.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp has 4.45% invested in the company for 434,006 shares. The New York-based Palestra Capital Management Llc has invested 4.14% in the stock. Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.05 million shares.

The stock increased 1.84% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $147.58. About 968,837 shares traded or 5.51% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.52 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. It has a 34.82 P/E ratio. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related services and products.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89M for 21.70 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Arconic Inc. engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.93 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. It has a 29.22 P/E ratio. The Global Rolled Products segment produces and sells aluminum sheets and plates; and aseptic foils.

Analysts await Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. ARNC’s profit will be $220.10 million for 13.55 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Arconic Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.