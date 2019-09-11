Arconic Inc. (ARNC) Reaches $26.68 52-Week High; CIMC ENRIC HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (CIMEF) Shorts Increased By 12.5%

CIMC ENRIC HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CIMEF) had an increase of 12.5% in short interest. CIMEF’s SI was 4,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.5% from 4,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.79 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) hit a new 52-week high and has $28.28 target or 6.00% above today’s $26.68 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $11.68B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $28.28 price target is reached, the company will be worth $700.56M more. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.68. About 243,506 shares traded. Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) has risen 20.04% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ARNC News: 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC 1Q REV. $3.4B, EST. $3.34B; 30/04/2018 – Arconic Lowers Outlook Due to Aluminum Prices, Operational Issues — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 30/04/2018 – Arconic Sees FY Rev $13.7B-$14B; 02/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO SAYS ACQUISITION OF ARCONIC’S EXTRUSION PLANTS IN BRAZIL COMPLETED; 08/03/2018 – Grenfell builder Rydon’s profit soars despite deadly fire; 21/04/2018 – DJ Arconic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARNC); 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 30/04/2018 – New York-based Arconic said it now expects full-year profit of $1.17 to $1.27 per share, down from its previous forecast of $1.45 to $1.55; 02/05/2018 – Arconic to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Analysts await Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. ARNC’s profit will be $218.82M for 13.34 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Arconic Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Arconic Inc. engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.68 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. It has a 28.78 P/E ratio. The Global Rolled Products segment produces and sells aluminum sheets and plates; and aseptic foils.

More notable recent Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arconic Is Back On The Buy List – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Arconic (ARNC) to Sell Itapissuma Mill to Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio for ~$50M – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Arconic (ARNC) Company Separation Is Worth $27-$30/sh – Longbow – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Arconic’s (NYSE:ARNC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 50%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Arconic (NYSE:ARNC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Arconic has $3100 highest and $2300 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is -0.04% below currents $26.68 stock price. Arconic had 7 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Barclays Capital.