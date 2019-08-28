Arconic Inc. (ARNC) Reaches $25.07 After 8.00% Down Move; Pinebridge Investments LP Has Trimmed American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com (AEL) Position

The stock of Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 1.59M shares traded. Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) has risen 20.04% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ARNC News: 07/03/2018 – Arconic Completes Early Redemption of Around $500M in 5.72% Notes Due 2019; 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC CEO CHIP BLANKENSHIP COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – U.S. customers scramble to replace Rusal metal after sanctions; 30/04/2018 – Arconic slides after outlook sliced by higher aluminium prices; 30/04/2018 – Arconic Will Move Global Headquarters from NYC to Virginia; 30/04/2018 – VIRGINIA GOV. RALPH NORTHAM COMMENTS ON ARCONIC RELOCATION; 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC CEO SAYS FEEDBACK FROM CUSTOMERS HAS BEEN MIXED; 17/04/2018 – PierianDx Forms Strategic Partnership with Leading Research and Technical Services Organization RTI InternationalThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $11.04B company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $23.06 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ARNC worth $882.88 million less.

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com (AEL) stake by 31.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 31,728 shares as American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com (AEL)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 68,619 shares with $1.85 million value, down from 100,347 last quarter. American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com now has $1.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 141,524 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 76 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 1.37% less from 82.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,396 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com. Amalgamated National Bank stated it has 0.01% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 36,093 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Mackay Shields Ltd, New York-based fund reported 65,237 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc has 22,355 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 75,368 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Finance Advsrs accumulated 327 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 68,015 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 2,667 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 139,612 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Street has 2.86M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 14 shares. 9,674 were accumulated by Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Limited has 189,130 shares.

More notable recent American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Equity Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Equity -4.6% after ending talks – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “According To Sources Rocky (Caldera) Vs. Apollo: The Behind The Scenes Drama Over The Control Of AEL (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (NYSE:SPG) stake by 2,696 shares to 176,971 valued at $32.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 37,739 shares and now owns 250,010 shares. Grainger W W Inc Com (NYSE:GWW) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Equity Investment Life Holding has $3200 highest and $3000 lowest target. $31’s average target is 48.54% above currents $20.87 stock price. American Equity Investment Life Holding had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $3200 target in Friday, June 14 report. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.

Arconic Inc. engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.04 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. It has a 27.04 P/E ratio. The Global Rolled Products segment produces and sells aluminum sheets and plates; and aseptic foils.

More notable recent Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Arconic (ARNC) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance, Affirms FY19 Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arconic Is Back On The Buy List – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Arconic (ARNC) to Sell Itapissuma Mill to Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio for ~$50M – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arconic Inc.: Impressive Turnaround Is Paying Off – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Arconic Makes the Case It Was Right to Reject Buyout Offer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Arconic (NYSE:ARNC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Arconic has $3100 highest and $2300 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is 6.38% above currents $25.07 stock price. Arconic had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of ARNC in report on Wednesday, August 7 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley.