Arconic Inc. (ARNC) Analysts See $0.50 EPS; Shorts at QUANTUMSPHERE (QSIM) Raised By 101%

QUANTUMSPHERE INC (OTCMKTS:QSIM) had an increase of 101% in short interest. QSIM’s SI was 20,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 101% from 10,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.0001 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) to report $0.50 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 56.25% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. ARNC’s profit would be $220.10M giving it 12.13 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Arconic Inc.’s analysts see -13.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 2.80M shares traded. Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) has risen 20.04% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ARNC News: 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC CEO CHIP BLANKENSHIP COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – Grenfell builder Rydon’s profit soars despite deadly fire; 30/04/2018 – Arconic Lowers Outlook Due to Aluminum Prices, Operational Issues — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC CEO SAYS FEEDBACK FROM CUSTOMERS HAS BEEN MIXED; 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 30/04/2018 – Arconic Sees FY Adj EPS $1.17-Adj EPS $1.27; 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC CEO SAYS CO.`S MARKETS ARE STRONG, ORDER BOOK IS FULL; 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC 1Q EPS 29C; 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.17 TO $1.27, SAW $1.45 TO $1.55; 21/04/2018 – DJ Arconic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARNC)

QuantumSphere, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of metallic nanopowders with end-use application for the chemical sector in the United States. The company has market cap of $61,728. The Company’s products are used on a stand-alone basis in the validation of its nano-iron catalysts that are coated onto commercial iron catalysts used in the production of ammonia on a prospective basis. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important QuantumSphere, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSIM) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of July – PRNewswire” on August 02, 2019.

Arconic Inc. engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.68 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. It has a 26.16 P/E ratio. The Global Rolled Products segment produces and sells aluminum sheets and plates; and aseptic foils.

More notable recent Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Arconic sells business unit in a $62 million deal – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Arconic’s (NYSE:ARNC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 50%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About Arconic Inc.’s (NYSE:ARNC) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.