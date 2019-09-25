Arconic Inc. (ARNC) Analysts See $0.50 EPS; Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Shorts Lowered By 5.73%

Analysts expect Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) to report $0.50 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 56.25% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. ARNC’s profit would be $220.10M giving it 13.16 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Arconic Inc.’s analysts see -13.79% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 327,451 shares traded. Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) has risen 20.04% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ARNC News: 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC CEO SAYS CO.’S CHALLENGE IS TO IMPROVE EXECUTION; 28/03/2018 – Arconic Board Member Patricia F. Russo Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 30/04/2018 – VIRGINIA GOV. RALPH NORTHAM COMMENTS ON ARCONIC RELOCATION; 30/04/2018 – Arconic Sees FY Adj EPS $1.17-Adj EPS $1.27; 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC CEO SAYS CO.`S MARKETS ARE STRONG, ORDER BOOK IS FULL; 30/04/2018 – Arconic Sees FY Rev $13.7B-$14B; 07/03/2018 – Arconic Completes Early Redemption of Around $500M in 5.72% Notes Due 2019; 02/05/2018 – Arconic to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.17 TO $1.27, SAW $1.45 TO $1.55; 02/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO SAYS ACQUISITION OF ARCONIC’S EXTRUSION PLANTS IN BRAZIL COMPLETED

Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) had a decrease of 5.73% in short interest. CRUS’s SI was 4.10 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.73% from 4.35M shares previously. With 624,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s short sellers to cover CRUS’s short positions. The SI to Cirrus Logic Inc’s float is 6.98%. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.93. About 77,599 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 18/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Elevates Ben Kowalski to Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing; 29/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cirrus Logic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRUS); 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage; 04/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Vision Jet Wins Prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C

Among 3 analysts covering Arconic (NYSE:ARNC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Arconic has $3100 highest and $2300 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is 1.33% above currents $26.32 stock price. Arconic had 7 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 2 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Barclays Capital.

Arconic Inc. engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.59 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. It has a 28.39 P/E ratio. The Global Rolled Products segment produces and sells aluminum sheets and plates; and aseptic foils.

More notable recent Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Arconic sells business unit in a $62 million deal – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Arconic’s (NYSE:ARNC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 50%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Arconic (ARNC) to Sell Itapissuma Mill to Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio for ~$50M – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Tiffany & Co., Arconic and Regions Financial – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About Arconic Inc.’s (NYSE:ARNC) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cirrus Logic has $6200 highest and $5400 lowest target. $58’s average target is 7.55% above currents $53.93 stock price. Cirrus Logic had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $5400 target.

More notable recent Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Benchmark out bullish on Cirrus products – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why iPhone 11 Sales Might Be Huge for 2 Semiconductor Companies – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Increased An Energizing 109% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Cirrus Logic, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CRUS) 7.7% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold Cirrus Logic, Inc. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 48.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 47.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Century Cos owns 122,628 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Lc holds 0.04% or 120,300 shares in its portfolio. 23,998 were accumulated by Cipher Capital Limited Partnership. Mason Street Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.01% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) or 110,100 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 35 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.04% or 557,223 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 59,845 shares. Alberta invested 0.03% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). State Street Corp owns 2.15M shares. 257,959 were accumulated by Principal Fin Gru. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.06% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Wells Fargo Communications Mn owns 186,741 shares. 42,180 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.01% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).