Arco Platform Limited (ARCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Both Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited 30 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.08 N/A -6.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arco Platform Limited and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arco Platform Limited and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -14.9%

Liquidity

17.1 and 16.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arco Platform Limited. Its rival Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Arco Platform Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arco Platform Limited and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 4.74% for Arco Platform Limited with consensus target price of $46.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arco Platform Limited and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 43.4%. Arco Platform Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.44%. Comparatively, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -5.4% 9.52% 37.34% 72.24% 0% 65.46% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 20.26% 13.96% -21.42% 5.83% 7.76% 6.35%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited has stronger performance than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Arco Platform Limited beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.