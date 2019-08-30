Arco Platform Limited (ARCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited 38 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.24 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arco Platform Limited and Sonic Foundry Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 0.00% -10.3% -8.3% Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Arco Platform Limited and Sonic Foundry Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 1 1 2.50 Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arco Platform Limited’s upside potential is 7.57% at a $52 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arco Platform Limited and Sonic Foundry Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 13.14%. Insiders held roughly 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited’s shares. Competitively, 38.41% are Sonic Foundry Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55% Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited was more bullish than Sonic Foundry Inc.

Summary

Arco Platform Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sonic Foundry Inc.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.