Arco Platform Limited (ARCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited 37 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.40 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arco Platform Limited and Rosetta Stone Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arco Platform Limited and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 0.00% -10.3% -8.3% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arco Platform Limited is 11.7 while its Current Ratio is 11.9. Meanwhile, Rosetta Stone Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Arco Platform Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Arco Platform Limited and Rosetta Stone Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arco Platform Limited has an average price target of $46, and a -6.96% downside potential. Meanwhile, Rosetta Stone Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 52.97%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Rosetta Stone Inc. is looking more favorable than Arco Platform Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Arco Platform Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 90.2% of Rosetta Stone Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.44% are Arco Platform Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Rosetta Stone Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55% Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited was more bullish than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Arco Platform Limited beats Rosetta Stone Inc.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.