Arco Platform Limited (ARCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited 31 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00 Lyft Inc. 60 6.85 N/A -6.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arco Platform Limited and Lyft Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arco Platform Limited and Lyft Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Arco Platform Limited and Lyft Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Lyft Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

Arco Platform Limited’s upside potential is 2.34% at a $46 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Lyft Inc.’s consensus price target is $74.5, while its potential upside is 24.60%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Lyft Inc. seems more appealing than Arco Platform Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arco Platform Limited and Lyft Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 16.2% respectively. Arco Platform Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.44%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Lyft Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -5.4% 9.52% 37.34% 72.24% 0% 65.46% Lyft Inc. 2.14% -3.69% 0% 0% 0% -30.97%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited had bullish trend while Lyft Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Lyft Inc. beats Arco Platform Limited.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.