Arco Platform Limited (ARCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

We will be comparing the differences between Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited 47 26.91 13.87M -0.48 0.00 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 12 0.00 9.12M 0.38 37.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Arco Platform Limited and GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Arco Platform Limited and GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 29,261,603.38% -10.3% -8.3% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 76,063,386.16% 33.4% 17.2%

Liquidity

Arco Platform Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.9 and 11.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GlobalSCAPE Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Arco Platform Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Arco Platform Limited and GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 1 1 2.50 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 7.93% for Arco Platform Limited with average price target of $52.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arco Platform Limited and GlobalSCAPE Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 24.8%. About 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited was less bullish than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats Arco Platform Limited.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.