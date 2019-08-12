Arco Platform Limited (ARCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Both Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited 35 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 49 9.64 N/A -0.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arco Platform Limited and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 0.00% -10.3% -8.3% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

11.9 and 11.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arco Platform Limited. Its rival Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Arco Platform Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Arco Platform Limited and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Arco Platform Limited’s downside potential is -10.00% at a $46 average target price. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $52 average target price and a -1.48% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is looking more favorable than Arco Platform Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arco Platform Limited and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 79.9% respectively. 0.44% are Arco Platform Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited was more bullish than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Arco Platform Limited.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.