Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) Reaches $41.53 After 5.00% Down Move; Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Shorts Increased By 39.3%

The stock of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.57% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 133,201 shares traded or 126.50% up from the average. Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $2.09B company. It was reported on Jul, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $39.45 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ARCE worth $104.70M less.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) had an increase of 39.3% in short interest. AXSM’s SI was 2.88 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 39.3% from 2.07M shares previously. With 993,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s short sellers to cover AXSM’s short positions. The SI to Axsome Therapeutics Inc’s float is 15.06%. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 618,434 shares traded. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has risen 557.14% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 552.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AXSM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Axsome Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXSM); 08/05/2018 – AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, AXSOME HAD $26.6 MLN OF CASH COMPARED TO $34.0 MLN OF CASH AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics Announces Positive Outcome of Interim Analysis of STRIDE-1 Phase 3 Trial of AXS-05 in Treatment Resistant Depression; 26/04/2018 – AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC – IDMC ALSO REVIEWED AVAILABLE SAFETY INFORMATION FROM STUDY AND INDICATED AXS-05 APPEARED SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED; 08/05/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 19/04/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics Appoints Nick Pizzie, CPA, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics to Host R&D Day with Key Opinion Leaders Focused on AXS-05 and Unmet Needs in Depression, Alzheimer’s Dis; 26/04/2018 – AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC – SECOND INTERIM ANALYSIS ANTICIPATED SECOND HALF OF 2018 FOR EFFICACY; 03/05/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics Announces AXS-05 Poster Presentation at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Psychiatric Association; 07/03/2018 – AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, AXSOME HAD $34.0 MLN OF CASH COMPARED TO $36.6 MLN OF CASH AT DECEMBER 31, 2016

Among 2 analysts covering Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Axsome Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $942.90 million. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology firm in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. It has a 814.31 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students.