Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Comparison side by side

As Application Software businesses, Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited 35 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Open Text Corporation 39 3.62 N/A 1.02 41.88

Demonstrates Arco Platform Limited and Open Text Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 0.00% -10.3% -8.3% Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Liquidity

Arco Platform Limited has a Current Ratio of 11.9 and a Quick Ratio of 11.7. Competitively, Open Text Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Arco Platform Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Open Text Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Arco Platform Limited and Open Text Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Arco Platform Limited has a consensus target price of $46, and a -7.74% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Arco Platform Limited shares and 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares. 0.44% are Arco Platform Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.3% are Open Text Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55% Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Open Text Corporation.

Summary

Open Text Corporation beats Arco Platform Limited on 6 of the 9 factors.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.