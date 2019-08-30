Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited 38 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 NetSol Technologies Inc. 6 0.89 N/A 0.54 11.09

In table 1 we can see Arco Platform Limited and NetSol Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arco Platform Limited and NetSol Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 0.00% -10.3% -8.3% NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arco Platform Limited are 11.9 and 11.7 respectively. Its competitor NetSol Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Arco Platform Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NetSol Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Arco Platform Limited and NetSol Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00 NetSol Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -4.88% for Arco Platform Limited with consensus target price of $46.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arco Platform Limited and NetSol Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 32.1%. 0.44% are Arco Platform Limited’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.5% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55% NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.74% 3.45% -18.14% -11.76% 6.19% -2.44%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited has 99.55% stronger performance while NetSol Technologies Inc. has -2.44% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors NetSol Technologies Inc. beats Arco Platform Limited.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.