Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Application Software company, Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arco Platform Limited has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 57.87% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.16% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Arco Platform Limited and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Arco Platform Limited and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited N/A 32 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Arco Platform Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.06 2.12 3.78 2.66

Arco Platform Limited presently has a consensus target price of $35, suggesting a potential downside of -22.19%. The peers have a potential upside of 136.60%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Arco Platform Limited make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arco Platform Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -5.4% 9.52% 37.34% 72.24% 0% 65.46% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arco Platform Limited are 17.1 and 16.8. Competitively, Arco Platform Limited’s peers have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arco Platform Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arco Platform Limited’s peers.

Dividends

Arco Platform Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Arco Platform Limited shows that it’s better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to Arco Platform Limited’s peers.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.