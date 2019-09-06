Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) Comparison side by side

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited 38 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Eventbrite Inc. 20 4.58 N/A -2.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Arco Platform Limited and Eventbrite Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Arco Platform Limited and Eventbrite Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 0.00% -10.3% -8.3% Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% -30% -10%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arco Platform Limited is 11.7 while its Current Ratio is 11.9. Meanwhile, Eventbrite Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Arco Platform Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eventbrite Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Arco Platform Limited and Eventbrite Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 1 1 2.50 Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Arco Platform Limited is $52, with potential upside of 8.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Arco Platform Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.7% of Eventbrite Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Arco Platform Limited’s share owned by insiders are 0.44%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Eventbrite Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55% Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited had bullish trend while Eventbrite Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arco Platform Limited beats Eventbrite Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.