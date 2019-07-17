Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Comparing side by side

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited 32 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00 ePlus inc. 82 0.72 N/A 4.32 20.50

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Arco Platform Limited and ePlus inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 0.00% 0% 0% ePlus inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arco Platform Limited is 17.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 16.8. The Current Ratio of rival ePlus inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Arco Platform Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ePlus inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arco Platform Limited and ePlus inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00 ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arco Platform Limited has an average price target of $46, and a 4.71% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arco Platform Limited and ePlus inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.4%. Arco Platform Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.44%. Competitively, ePlus inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -5.4% 9.52% 37.34% 72.24% 0% 65.46% ePlus inc. -3.42% -4.45% 1.64% 8.51% 1.28% 24.38%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited has stronger performance than ePlus inc.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Arco Platform Limited.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.