Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited 40 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 9.44 N/A -0.28 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 0.00% -10.3% -8.3% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arco Platform Limited is 11.7 while its Current Ratio is 11.9. Meanwhile, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Arco Platform Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 1 1 2.50 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Arco Platform Limited has a 12.97% upside potential and a consensus price target of $52. Competitively the average price target of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is $61.75, which is potential 19.00% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is looking more favorable than Arco Platform Limited, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Arco Platform Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.44% are Arco Platform Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Summary

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Arco Platform Limited.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.