Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Contrasting side by side

Both Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited 36 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Adobe Inc. 278 13.81 N/A 5.42 55.15

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arco Platform Limited and Adobe Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 0.00% -10.3% -8.3% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5%

Liquidity

11.9 and 11.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arco Platform Limited. Its rival Adobe Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Arco Platform Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Arco Platform Limited and Adobe Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75

Arco Platform Limited’s average price target is $46, while its potential downside is -12.11%. Adobe Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $308.06 average price target and a 7.17% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Adobe Inc. appears more favorable than Arco Platform Limited, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Arco Platform Limited shares and 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Adobe Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55% Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Adobe Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Adobe Inc. beats Arco Platform Limited.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.