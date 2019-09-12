Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)’s Financial Results Comparing With REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) and REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) are two firms in the Recreational Vehicles that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcimoto Inc. 4 3108.11 N/A -0.77 0.00 REV Group Inc. 12 0.27 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arcimoto Inc. and REV Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Arcimoto Inc. and REV Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcimoto Inc. 0.00% -128.2% -87% REV Group Inc. 0.00% -2.4% -0.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arcimoto Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival REV Group Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. REV Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arcimoto Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arcimoto Inc. and REV Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcimoto Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 REV Group Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

$7 is Arcimoto Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 105.28%. On the other hand, REV Group Inc.’s potential upside is 5.87% and its consensus price target is $11. The results provided earlier shows that Arcimoto Inc. appears more favorable than REV Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arcimoto Inc. and REV Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 44.8% of Arcimoto Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.91% are REV Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcimoto Inc. -2.26% -2.88% -17.21% -1.03% -18.55% 13.06% REV Group Inc. 0.07% 2.03% 15.91% 75.33% -11.86% 94.01%

For the past year Arcimoto Inc. was less bullish than REV Group Inc.

Summary

REV Group Inc. beats Arcimoto Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Arcimoto, Inc. develops and builds a pilot fleet of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Eugene, Oregon.

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers. The Commercial segment provides transit and shuttle buses, school buses, mobility vans, and other specialty vehicles, including sweepers and terminal trucks. The segment sells its products directly, as well as through dealers to municipalities, schools, and commercial and industrial customers. The Recreation segment offers motorized recreational vehicles and luxury buses. This segment sells its vehicles through dealer to brand-loyal customers and fleet owners. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services. REV Group, Inc. was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.