Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)’s Financial Results Comparing With LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII). The two are both Recreational Vehicles companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcimoto Inc. 4 519.14 N/A -0.70 0.00 LCI Industries 84 0.94 N/A 5.38 16.96

Demonstrates Arcimoto Inc. and LCI Industries earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Arcimoto Inc. and LCI Industries.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcimoto Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% LCI Industries 0.00% 18.9% 10.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arcimoto Inc. are 2 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor LCI Industries’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. LCI Industries can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arcimoto Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Arcimoto Inc. and LCI Industries’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcimoto Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LCI Industries 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, LCI Industries’s average price target is $86, while its potential downside is -4.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.2% of Arcimoto Inc. shares and 0% of LCI Industries shares. Insiders held 38.8% of Arcimoto Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.7% are LCI Industries’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcimoto Inc. -9.34% -23.96% -2.94% 13.17% 17.86% 23.13% LCI Industries -2.33% 1.01% 12.86% 24.6% 5.56% 36.62%

For the past year Arcimoto Inc. was less bullish than LCI Industries.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Arcimoto Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Arcimoto, Inc. develops and builds a pilot fleet of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Eugene, Oregon.

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; furniture and mattresses; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; appliances; and other accessories. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. It also includes the sale of replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was founded in 1962 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.