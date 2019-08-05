Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) Analysts See $-0.17 EPS; DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION COMMON S (DOLLF) Shorts Down By 47.26%

Analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to report $-0.17 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Arcimoto, Inc.’s analysts see -15.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 28,630 shares traded. Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) has declined 18.55% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.55% the S&P500. Some Historical FUV News: 21/03/2018 – Arcimoto Releases Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant (AMP) Update Video; 14/05/2018 – ARCIMOTO – HAD $11.2 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $14.1 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – Arcimoto Commemorates Six-Month Anniversary of Successful Reg A+ IPO and Nasdaq Listing with Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony; 13/03/2018 Arcimoto to Showcase the Arcimoto FUV Electric Vehicle at New York International Auto Show; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 02/04/2018 – Arcimoto Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION COMMON S (OTCMKTS:DOLLF) had a decrease of 47.26% in short interest. DOLLF’s SI was 12,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 47.26% from 23,700 shares previously. With 81,200 avg volume, 0 days are for DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION COMMON S (OTCMKTS:DOLLF)’s short sellers to cover DOLLF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.282. About 21,003 shares traded. Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (OTCMKTS:DOLLF) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $19.62 million. The firm explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Dolly Varden property covering an area of 8,800 hectares in northwestern British Columbia, Canada.

Arcimoto, Inc. develops and builds a pilot fleet of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company has market cap of $47.73 million. The firm was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. It currently has negative earnings.