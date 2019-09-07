Archrock Inc. (AROC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Both Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) and Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archrock Inc. 10 1.57 N/A 0.34 32.11 Tallgrass Energy LP 22 6.66 N/A 1.08 17.73

Table 1 highlights Archrock Inc. and Tallgrass Energy LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Tallgrass Energy LP has higher revenue and earnings than Archrock Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Archrock Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Tallgrass Energy LP, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Archrock Inc. and Tallgrass Energy LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archrock Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.7% Tallgrass Energy LP 0.00% 7.7% 2.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.8 beta indicates that Archrock Inc. is 180.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Tallgrass Energy LP’s 0.68 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Archrock Inc. are 1.4 and 0.9. Competitively, Tallgrass Energy LP has 0.7 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Archrock Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tallgrass Energy LP.

Analyst Ratings

Archrock Inc. and Tallgrass Energy LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Archrock Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tallgrass Energy LP 0 3 0 2.00

Tallgrass Energy LP on the other hand boasts of a $21.83 average target price and a 11.15% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Archrock Inc. and Tallgrass Energy LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.9% and 90.3%. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Archrock Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Tallgrass Energy LP has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Archrock Inc. 3.2% 5.17% 11.7% 11.93% -19.26% 46.6% Tallgrass Energy LP -10.88% -9.02% -19.96% -20.72% -17.58% -21.24%

For the past year Archrock Inc. had bullish trend while Tallgrass Energy LP had bearish trend.

Summary

Tallgrass Energy LP beats on 8 of the 11 factors Archrock Inc.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Tallgrass Energy GP, LP and changed its name to Tallgrass Energy, LP in June 2018. Tallgrass Energy, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.