Archrock Inc. (AROC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archrock Inc. 10 1.32 N/A 0.34 32.11 Superior Drilling Products Inc. 1 1.17 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Archrock Inc. and Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archrock Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.7% Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0.00% -1.8% -1%

Volatility & Risk

Archrock Inc. has a 2.8 beta, while its volatility is 180.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s 174.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.74 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Archrock Inc. are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Archrock Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.9% of Archrock Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17% of Superior Drilling Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Archrock Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 53.98% of Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Archrock Inc. 3.2% 5.17% 11.7% 11.93% -19.26% 46.6% Superior Drilling Products Inc. -4.5% -8.23% -2.49% -49.12% -46.98% -19.99%

For the past year Archrock Inc. has 46.6% stronger performance while Superior Drilling Products Inc. has -19.99% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Archrock Inc. beats Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.